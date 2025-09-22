Opinion: Was Gritsyuk Overhyped?

The New Jersey Devils’ highly anticipated prospect Arseny Gritsyuk finally hit the ice yesterday, making his debut in a preseason matchup against the New York Rangers.

Although the Devils fell 5-3, the spotlight was firmly on Gritsyuk, and he didn’t disappoint.

After years of speculation and buildup, fans wondered if his success in the Kontinental Hockey League would translate to the NHL. Drafted 129th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Gritsyuk only just arrived in North America, but his debut showed why the hype may have been justified.

Against the Rangers, he stood out as the most dynamic player on either side. Gritsyuk finished the game with two points, a goal and an assist, while also leading all players with six shots on goal. His quick skating, sharp hockey IQ, and relentless shooting made an immediate impression.

When told of his stat line after the game, Gritsyuk was stunned, blurting out in Russian, “How — many?”

Head coach Sheldon Keefe had emphasized before the game that he wanted Gritsyuk to stay true to his offensive instincts:

“He’s an offensive player. So in a game like this, you want him confident, making plays, being himself offensively. At the same time, it’s all the little things: energy, speed, comprehension of our system. Each player has an identity of who they are. Go out and be that.”

Gritsyuk delivered, scoring his first goal and setting up Paul Cotter for another.

“Great little slip on Cotter’s goal,” Keefe said. “The more touches he got in the second half of the game, I thought Grits started to come alive a little bit. That was positive to see.”

Afterward, Gritsyuk reflected on the pace of NHL hockey with a mix of honesty and humor:

“I am tired,” he laughed. “A lot of battles, big speed, all guys are bigger than me, but I enjoyed this time. I had good partners, good team, couple of guys support me on the bench, Cotter a lot of time saved me on the ice. I’m feeling good.”

So, was he overhyped? Based on one preseason game, no. While it’s just the beginning of his Devils career, Gritsyuk’s performance showed that the long wait might have been worth it.