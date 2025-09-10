Quinn Hughes Responds to Rumors About Joining His Brothers in New Jersey

Quinn Hughes has spoken out on the rumors and speculation about him potentially joining his brothers in New Jersey.

A report from The Athletic surfaced yesterday after Jack Hughes commented on the possibility of his older brother one day joining him on the ice.

Jack already plays alongside Luke Hughes with the New Jersey Devils, while Quinn is currently under contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Quinn’s deal runs through 2027, Jack is signed until 2030, and Luke remains a restricted free agent awaiting a new contract with the Devils.

With the 2025–26 season approaching, talk of all three brothers reuniting has picked up. Jack addressed the speculation with The Athletic, saying:

"Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it. Eventually I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that's the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah, I'd love to play with Quinn at some point."

Jack’s comments weren’t unexpected, but Quinn offered his own perspective in an interview today with The Athletic:

"I mean, he's my brother. What's he supposed to say, first of all? ‘Like, I don't want to play with him, you know?’ ... I mean, we have contracts and whatnot. He's on a different team. Would it be fun to play with those guys at some point? Of course. I think if you guys have brothers, you guys would say the same thing. But we do have contracts. I'm excited to be in Vancouver, and I feel like last year was a little bit of a failure. So I feel like I got things to do there. And I know Jack loves Jersey, and he's got stuff to do also."

Quinn’s comments help clear the air. While he admitted he’d love to play with his brothers one day, his focus remains firmly on leading the Canucks this season. Likewise, the Devils are aiming to take the next step after last year’s playoff exit.

The bigger questions lie ahead: Can the Devils make a deeper playoff push with their current roster? Will Quinn guide Vancouver to a bounce-back season? Can New Jersey’s bottom six find more consistency and scoring?

While speculation about a Hughes brothers reunion will continue, it’s unlikely to happen before 2027. For now, the focus should be on both the Devils and Canucks chasing success in 2025–26.