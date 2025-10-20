Report: Devils Eyeing New Contract for Goaltender

The New Jersey Devils are off to a strong start in the 2025–26 season, winning four straight games for the first time in 1,006 days.

That success has been driven in large part by the team’s goaltending duo, which has anchored each of those wins.

The Devils made several key offseason moves to build the roster now finding its rhythm. They signed forwards Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov, and re-signed defenseman Luke Hughes to a seven-year, $63 million contract on October 1. Another notable deal came in net, where the team extended backup goaltender Jake Allen to a five-year, $9 million contract, carrying an average annual value of $1.8 million.

Allen has found his stride in New Jersey, forming a reliable tandem with starter Jacob Markstrom, a partnership that proved productive last season and continues to pay off early in this one.

However, the Devils have recently faced a setback. Markstrom suffered a lower-body injury during the team’s 3–2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 35-year-old made nine saves on ten shots after stepping in for Allen, who left the game due to cramping. Markstrom posted a .889 save percentage in that outing, bringing his season mark to .845 through three games.

He hasn’t returned to the ice since leaving immediately after that game, but reports suggest the organization still sees him as a long-term piece of the puzzle.

Although Markstrom’s current contract runs through the end of the season, discussions are reported to be in progress. TSN and NHL Network insider Kevin Weekes reported that sources indicate the Devils have already offered a deal in the $5 million range.

Markstrom is entering the final year of a six-year, $36 million contract that carries a $6 million annual cap hit. The Devils acquired him from the Calgary Flames on June 19, 2024, with Calgary retaining 31.25% of his salary.

As the Devils continue their hot start, management faces a key decision: whether to commit to Markstrom as the goaltender of the future. Based on several reports, it appears that both sides seem eager to make that happen.