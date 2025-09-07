Rooney Among Four Players Fighting for Devils Roster Spot

Four players have been given the chance to earn a roster spot with the New Jersey Devils this season. For one of them, it’s a return to familiar territory.

The Devils have signed forwards Kevin Rooney and Luke Glendening, along with goaltenders Georgi Romanov and Adam Scheel, to professional tryout contracts. All four will report to training camp later this month.

For Rooney, the camp won’t be his first time in red and black. The center previously spent four seasons with the Devils.

After going undrafted, Rooney joined New Jersey in 2016–17 and officially signed with the team on February 27, 2017, following a strong showing in the AHL. Just two days later, he made his NHL debut. He made his NHL debut in the 2016–17 season and, over his first four seasons with the team, appeared in just 95 games, spending substantial time in the AHL.

Rooney’s role grew in 2018–19, when he appeared in 41 games, scoring six goals and adding four assists for 10 points. The following season, he suited up for 49 games, contributing four goals and five assists.

In 2020, Rooney crossed the Hudson to join the New York Rangers, where he played for two seasons. He recorded a career-high 14 points in 2020–21, with eight goals and six assists, and appeared in 61 games the following year.

He then moved on to the Calgary Flames, where he spent three seasons. Last year, Rooney played a career-high 70 games for Calgary before hitting free agency this summer. Now, at 32 years old, he’s aiming for an NHL return with the Devils.

Rooney will face stiff competition for a roster spot, with prospects like Arseni Gritsyuk also vying for playing time. Still, his experience and versatility could give him an edge as New Jersey looks to strengthen its lineup for the 2025–26 season.