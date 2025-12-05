Rumors Swirl as New Jersey Devils Eye Steven Stamkos Amid Struggles

The New Jersey Devils have struggled recently due to injuries and absences in their lineup. The team has dropped three straight games and must now find a way to get back into the win column.

​After their loss to the Dallas Stars, head coach Sheldon Keefe said his team looked "essentially lifeless". ​

The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery wrote that Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald may have no choice but to explore the trade market if the team hopes to stabilize.

Amid Inconsistent Play, Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald Must Make Trade

On Wednesday night, <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils/players/there-s-no-more-honorable-player-in-this-league-devils-brenden-dillon-hits-milestone-in-emotional-game">New Jersey Devils</a> head coach Sheldon Keefe took one last look at the ice with a stoic expression before departing the bench at the end of his team's 3-0 loss to the <a target="_blank" href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/dallas-stars">Dallas Stars</a>. It marked his team's third straight loss and sixth of their last nine.

​The Devils’ search for solutions has linked them to several potential trade targets, most notably Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, and recently, rumors have started to swirl around Steven Stamkos.

​In reference to Stamkos, Insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic wrote, “My understanding is that the New Jersey Devils have discussed his name internally, among many other trade targets, of course. The Devils were also among the suitors for Stamkos when he was a free agent in 2024. So there’s a bit of history there."

​Could the Devils pursue Stamkos to address their current offensive needs? ​

The Devils’ offense has struggled in the absence of Jack Hughes, whose freak injury has left them with offensive challenges.

While Stamkos could be a solution, the obstacles are significant:

Contract: Stamkos is in the second year of a four-year, $32 million deal with an $8 million AAV.

Cap Space: New Jersey does not currently have the cap room to absorb that salary without moving money out.

Performance Concerns: Stamkos has underperformed relative to expectations since signing with Nashville.

LeBrun cautions that there is no active negotiation and no indication of an imminent move, though he adds it’s “something to keep an eye on as we get closer to the March 6 trade deadline.”

While adding Steven Stamkos could be the move the Devils are looking for, the discussion remains, for now, merely a rumor.

