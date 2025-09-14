Seamus Casey Shines as Devils Prospects Impress in Buffalo

The top of New Jersey’s prospect pool has made a strong impression this past week in Buffalo, New York, during the Devils Prospect Challenge. With two decisive wins under their belt and the final game today, the Devils have plenty to be optimistic about heading into training camp.

While New Jersey has had a talented prospect pool for several years, many of its top players have already advanced to the NHL rather than spending additional development time in the minors. While that’s a positive sign for the organization, it raised questions about the depth of the next tier of prospects, especially after Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec moved up to the big leagues. This weekend, however, has shown that there is no reason to doubt the upcoming talent.

Several players have stood out during the tournament, and two have performed so well that they will sit out the final game: Seamus Casey and Shane Lachance. Both have been key contributors in the first two matchups, but one player, in particular, has caught attention: two-way defenseman Seamus Casey.

Casey impressed the coaching staff last preseason, earning a spot on the Devils’ roster. He made his NHL debut in Prague, scoring his first NHL goal in just his second game. The 2022 second-round pick appeared in 14 games with New Jersey last season, recording four goals and four assists for a total of eight points.

The majority of Casey’s season was spent in the AHL with New Jersey’s affiliate, the Utica Comets, where he played 30 games and tallied 18 points, three goals and 15 assists, a strong output for a defenseman. He also appeared in one NHL playoff game last season and entered the Prospect Challenge determined to solidify a more permanent spot on the Devils’ roster.

At 21 years old, Casey served as an alternate captain during the Prospect Challenge and left a strong impression on the ice. Heading into both full-team training camp and the NHL season, he looks ready to make an impact.

Another key point: Casey did not meet the NHL games-played requirement to lose rookie status last season, meaning he remains eligible for the Calder Trophy race this year. He will sit out today’s game against the Boston Bruins to rest before training camp officially begins on September 17.