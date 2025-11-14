Simon Nemec Makes History with Overtime Hat Trick

Simon Nemec scored his first career hat trick on Wednesday night, setting both a personal and a franchise record. ​

The 21-year-old, drafted second overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2022, has 35 points—9 goals, 26 assists—in 104 games.

This season, he has stepped up amid injuries. ​Nemec’s three goals in one game included the overtime winner, marking his first career hat trick and multi-goal performance. ​With these three goals on Wednesday night and one against the New York Islanders on November 10th, Nemec has now scored four goals in his last two games. ​

His hat trick made him the third defenseman in Devils history to score a hat trick. ​

Nemec became the sixth player in Devils history to finish a hat trick with an overtime game-winner.

He is the youngest defenseman in the NHL to score a hat trick and an overtime winner in the same game. ​

Nemec's record-setting night didn't stop there. ​

He's the eighth NHL defenseman to record a hat trick with an overtime goal, and the sixth Devils defenseman with a multi-goal game at 21 or younger. ​

He’s the youngest Devil with a hat trick since Dawson Mercer (April 4, 2023), and the youngest Devils defenseman with a multi-goal game since Damon Severson (Oct. 16, 2014).

​After such a remarkable night, Nemec spoke with NHL.com. ​

“I was never like a shooter or a scoring guy,” Nemec said. “So, yeah, I’m glad for that. But obviously, a great team win. We were down like three times, and we won. That’s good.”

His impact did not go unnoticed by his teammates. ​

“He was waiting for it with his stick,” Goaltender Jacob Markstrom said to NHL.com. “He was wide open, so a little soft pass. He had to wait for it a little bit. It was his night tonight. Huge game for him, and (to) top it off with an OT hat trick is huge.”​

Across three NHL seasons, Nemec has improved each year, earning a career-high four goals already in the Devils' 17 games this season. ​

With injuries to veteran defensemen, younger players like Nemec have stepped up to fill the void.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe praised Nemec’s performance. ​

“He showed the forwards how to do it,” head coach Sheldon Keefe joked to NHL.com. “All three goals he’s in forward positioning and finishing. But good on him for finding those spots and finishing. We worked this morning about activating our D and getting our defense involved, and he certainly was paying attention.”​

The Devils beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime, securing their seventh straight win over Chicago. ​

The Devils are 12-4-1, and Nemec is having his best season yet.





