“Stop All the Pucks”: Devils Goaltender Returns

The New Jersey Devils’ starting goaltender, Jacob Markstrom, was noticeably absent from the first few days of training camp. He returned yesterday and immediately hit the ice, ready to go.

Markstrom missed the opening sessions for personal reasons, which were later revealed to be the birth of his newest child. Now a father of two, he joined the team on Saturday morning to begin preparing for the 2025–26 season.

The veteran netminder was acquired by New Jersey from the Calgary Flames on June 19, 2024, in exchange for defenseman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round draft pick. The Devils took on his existing contract, which had two years remaining at the time, a $36 million deal paying him $6 million annually.

When the trade was completed, Markstrom ranked fourth in NHL games played (256) since 2019–20, tied for fourth in shutouts (17), sixth in total saves (6,594 on 7,256 shots), and sixth in wins.

Last season, the 35-year-old appeared in 49 games for New Jersey, posting a 2.50 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He missed time with an MCL sprain in January but returned in March to help stabilize the crease.

Markstrom became eligible for a contract extension on July 1, 2025, but the Devils are in no rush to re-sign him just yet. For now, the focus remains squarely on this season.

Speaking with the media yesterday, Markstrom kept his goals simple when asked what it would take for the Devils to reach the next level:

“Win every game. That’s what it looks like,” Markstrom said. “Score more goals than the other team every game. Stop all the pucks.”

His straightforward response underscored his determination. When asked what motivates him and the team heading into the season, he added:

“I feel like there’s a little piss and vinegar in this locker room for sure. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to last year. We’ve had a whole summer to think about it.”

The Devils were eliminated in five games by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Markstrom bringing a must-win mentality, New Jersey will look to push deeper this year.

If he can stay healthy and, in his own words, “stop all the pucks”, the Devils could be a serious contender across the league this season.