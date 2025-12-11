The Asking Price For Quinn Hughes Is Revealed

Trade rumors between the New Jersey Devils and Quinn Hughes continue to intensify, with a new report revealing what exactly the Vancouver Canucks are seeking in return—and what that might mean for the Devils. ​

The Devils’ main challenge in acquiring Hughes is managing cap space, which would require making corresponding roster moves.

​However, Darren Dreger explained on Sekeres and Price that cap space isn’t the only issue. ​Dreger noted that Vancouver’s demand for a significant return means the Devils would face not just financial obstacles, but also need to part with key assets, affecting team depth and future plans.​

“It's not just making the cap work for the Devils, Vancouver is going to need a boatload back; very specific pieces that would help the Canucks stay competitive this season, if we're talking about an in-season Hughes trade.”

On top of that, according to Nick Kypreos, one name in particular has come up several times. ​

"The Canucks and Devils have been in contact before, going back to even last summer; Simon Nemec’s name is certainly out there along with Dawson Mercer, and any of New Jersey's first-round picks,” Kypreos said on Sportsnet.

Nemec seems to be the most mentioned trade return the Canucks are interested in. Nemec has been with the New Jersey Devils since being drafted second overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. The defenseman is having a stellar season, recording his first career hat trick, and is already on pace for a career best.

​Still, according to Kypreos, Nemec alone probably won’t be enough. ​

"Right now, it seems the going rate for a team wishing to acquire Hughes is a combination of four or five pieces, including roster players, prospects, and first-rounders,” Kypreos said. “The Canucks are seeking those first-rounders to be unprotected so that if they end up in the lottery, Vancouver wouldn't have to worry about waiting another year to receive the return and would maximize the potential package."

With this in mind, the Devils would have to evaluate how much they’d be willing to give up for the 26-year-old defender.

Now that the price is clear and it seems the Devils are interested, the rumor seems more realistic each day.

