The Devils Are Three Games In, and Already Facing Goaltending Troubles

The New Jersey Devils are just three games into the season and already dealing with goaltending issues.

In Monday night’s 3–2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, both Devils goaltenders saw action.

Jake Allen started the game, his first regular-season start of the year. Allen, who re-signed with the team in the offseason, secured his role as backup behind Jacob Markstrom. He played the first two periods, stopping 23 of 24 shots for a .958 save percentage in 40 minutes of play.

Allen looked sharp, validating the Devils’ decision to retain him rather than let him test free agency.

However, when the third period began, Allen did not return to the ice. Instead, Markstrom took over in net.

Markstrom appeared to be in discomfort after a save late in the game and quickly exited the ice afterward. As of now, there has been no official injury update, but he did not participate in Wednesday’s morning skate.

It was later reported that Allen left the game due to cramps, though he was back on the ice and practicing Wednesday morning. Markstrom, however, remained absent, prompting the Devils to recall Nico Daws from the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Daws has been part of the Devils organization since being drafted 84th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Before being drafted, Daws served as a backup in the Ontario Hockey League. His NHL debut came earlier than expected when he was called up in a time of need for the Devils. Since the 2021–22 season, Daws has appeared in 52 NHL games. Most of his time has been spent in Utica; however, when the Devils’ goaltending needs support, Daws is always ready to step up.

The 24-year-old was placed on waivers at the start of the season to remain within the organization. He cleared successfully and has now been recalled once again.

With Daws back in the mix, there’s a chance he could start in the Devils’ home opener tomorrow night. He was seen taking reps at practice and officially joined the roster after the team placed forward Zack MacEwen on Injured Reserve.

Daws’ return provides stability in a moment of uncertainty. There’s good reason to believe he’ll see ice time soon, stepping in once again to save the day.

However, if Markstrom returns, Daws would need to clear waivers again before being reassigned to the AHL.

He’s entering the second and final year of his two-year contract. The first year was a two-way deal, paying him $775,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the AHL. This season, he’s on a one-way deal worth $850,000, meaning he’ll earn the same salary regardless of where he plays.

With goaltending depth at a premium across the league, there’s reason to believe another team might claim him if he’s placed on waivers again.

For now, though, Daws is back with the Devils ahead of their first home game of the season.

The team may be 2–1–0, but that record may not hold up if the injuries keep coming.