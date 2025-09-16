“The Expectation Is Playoffs”: Devils Gear Up for 2025–26 Season

The New Jersey Devils will have their full roster report to training camp on Wednesday, but there’s still work to be done on and off the ice before then.

First and foremost, restricted free agent Luke Hughes has yet to sign a new contract. While many expected a deal to be finalized this offseason, negotiations are taking longer than anticipated, according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. With camp just two days away, general manager Tom Fitzgerald will likely aim to get the deal wrapped up quickly.

The Devils’ rookies reported on September 10 for the Prospect Challenge, where several players made strong impressions while competing for roster spots. New Jersey went 2–1 in the tournament, earning an impressive showing against other NHL prospect squads.

Coming into the 2025–26 season, Devils fans have plenty to be excited about. The team is looking to build on last year’s campaign, which ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games. New Jersey finished the season with 91 points in 82 games (42–33–7), improving from the 2023–24 season when they posted 81 points (38–39–5).

Franchise cornerstone Jack Hughes, now entering his seventh NHL season, spoke with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast during the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.

“I like our group. I think we have a good core, and they’ve been there,” Hughes said. “We’ve been the young group that needs to take a step, and now we’re all at a good age where it’s time to really start to compete. The expectation is playoffs.”

This summer, Fitzgerald addressed roster gaps by signing Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown while re-signing Jake Allen and Cody Glass. Hughes believes those additions will strengthen the team’s depth.

“We added some really good pieces this year, and I’m excited to get to New Jersey and see how our group looks,” he said.

The Devils will get their first glimpse of the season ahead tomorrow when training camp officially begins in New Jersey. For Hughes, the message is clear:

“I think it’s time for our group to take a serious step and hopefully become contenders.”