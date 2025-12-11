The Losing Drought Is Over For the Devils

The losing drought is officially over for the New Jersey Devils.

On Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils snapped their losing streak and landed back in the win column after defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-3, thanks to a stellar third-line performance.

​After the hard-fought victory, Devils captain Nico Hischier spoke with NJD.tv to share his thoughts. ​

"It was a grindy win, but these count. That’s what we needed to get out of it,” Captain Nico Hischier said.

Though the Devils gave up three power-play goals, they still found a way to win.

Most of the credit went to the third line of Cody Glass, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Connor Brown, who earned a combined eight points to lead the Devils out of their losing streak.

Glass discussed his line's impact after the game with NJD.tv.

“Our line was just forechecking hard, getting it to the point, just simple as can be, and it worked," Glass, who scored his fifth goal of the season, said. "Sometimes that’s just how the game has to go when you’re going through a losing streak; simplifying it is the best case. For us, I thought we just stayed positive and just left everything in the past and had a new game today.”

Hischier echoed this praise, highlighting the third line's critical role.

"They were pretty much the reason that we won," Hischier said. "That’s what good teams do, different lines step up in different games, especially when you’re going through a stretch like that, people step up, and we did that today."

Even head coach Sheldon Keefe had kind words for the Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown line. ​

“I thought they were great in all three zones,” Keefe said. “Glass had a lot of great individual puck battles and got us through the neutral zone, competed in the face-off dot. All three of them made plays.”​

The team now prepares to face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.