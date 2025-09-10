Training Camp Countdown

There is officially one day until the New Jersey Devils’ rookies report to Newark for medicals.

The full roster will be announced tomorrow morning, but some names are already known.

Arseni Gritsyuk will be making an appearance at rookie training camp, after social media posts have shown him traveling to North America over the last few weeks.

The complete list of participants will not be released until tomorrow morning, however.

The schedule for the week is as follows: immediately after medicals, the rookies will bus to Buffalo for the Prospect Challenge.

The challenge will take place at the HarborCenter in Buffalo, New York, and will feature five teams: the Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Buffalo Sabres.

From September 11th to September 15th, the teams will compete in games against each other. Each team will play three games during that stretch.

The Devils’ first game will be at 7 p.m. on September 11th against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Their second game will be on September 12th against Buffalo, and the final game will be at noon on September 14th against the Boston Bruins.

The rookies will then return to Newark for the start of New Jersey Devils training camp. They will be joined on September 17th by the returning players, and the Devils’ 2025–26 preseason will then officially begin.

There will be no media availabilities tomorrow; however, the roster for the Prospect Challenge will be announced, as will the first official look at the 2025–26 Devils rookie class.

Earlier this summer, The Hockey News’s Kristy Flannery reported her projected training camp roster. She predicted each position, which can be found below:

Goaltenders: Jake Allen, Tyler Brennan, Nico Daws, Jakub Malek, and Jacob Markstrom Defensemen: Calen Addison, Seamus Casey, Dennis Cholowski, Brenden Dillon, Mikael Diotte, Ethan Edwards, Dougie Hamilton, Jeremy Hanzel, Johnathan Kovacevic, Simon Nemec, Brett Pesce, Jonas Siegenthaler, Topias Vilén, and Colton White Centers: Thomas Bordeleau, Paul Cotter, Cody Glass, Jonathan Gruden, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Marc McLaughlin, Dawson Mercer, Xavier Parent, and Ryan Schmelzer Left Wingers: Jesper Bratt, Angus Crookshank, Josh Filmon, Brian Halonen, Mike Hardman, Shane Lachance, Juho Lammikko, Kurtis MacDermid, and Ondrej Palát Right Wingers: Connor Brown, Evgenii Dadonov, Arseni Gritsyuk, Lenni Hämeenaho, Nathan Légaré, Timo Meier, Stefan Noesen, Cam Squires, and Dylan Wendt

New Jersey Devils Update Roster Ahead of 2025 Training Camp

The New Jersey Devils have updated their roster ahead of its 2025 Training Camp, which is slated to open on Sept 10.

The Devils also signed four players to Professional Tryout Contracts (PTOs): forwards Kevin Rooney and Luke Glendening, along with goaltenders Georgi Romanov and Adam Scheel.

Luke Hughes also remains unsigned ahead of training camp, another storyline to watch as preseason approaches.

Regardless, Devils hockey is now just one day away from returning.