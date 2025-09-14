Two Devils Legends Earn Hall of Fame Honors

Two former New Jersey Devils are headed to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame. On September 3, 2025, just eight days before training camp opened, the Hall announced that Zach Parise and Scott Gomez would be part of its 2025 induction class.

Both players are remembered as two of the most impactful figures in Devils franchise history.

Scott Gomez played 17 seasons in the NHL, eight of them with New Jersey after being selected in the first round of the 1998 Draft. He won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 2000 and played 606 games for the Devils, collecting 484 points. Gomez was a key contributor to the Devils’ 2000 Stanley Cup championship team and went on to win two Cups during his career. His success and longevity have now earned him a place in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Zach Parise, the other Devils legend joining this year’s class, overlapped with Gomez in New Jersey from 2005 to 2007. Drafted 17th overall in 2003, Parise played seven seasons for the Devils, serving as team captain and recording 410 points in 502 games. While he never captured a Stanley Cup, Parise’s leadership, offensive production, and standout performances on the international stage, including two World Junior Championships and Olympic play, cemented his Hall of Fame credentials.

Both men leave a lasting legacy, not only in Devils history but in American hockey history. Their leadership, professionalism, and contributions on and off the ice continue to influence the franchise today.

Reflecting on his career, Gomez told NHL.com:

“I was put in a great situation right from the get-go. Look at those Devils teams—you had to fit in right away and I learned from the best. Coming into the room, the leadership and guidance from all of those guys, they took it to another level. They cared, they nurtured you. They showed you how to be a pro. I’m here right now because of all of those guys.”

Both Parise and Gomez will be officially inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame later this season, further solidifying their place in Devils and hockey history.