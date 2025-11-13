Two New Jersey Devils Players Leave Game With Injuries

Two New Jersey Devils players left the game with injuries during last night’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Zack MacEwen and Cody Glass missed most of last night’s game.

Both players had just recently returned from previous early-season injuries, only to be sidelined again.

Eight minutes into the first period, Zack MacEwen, in only his second game since returning from injury, took a hit from Connor Murphy that sent him to the locker room for the remainder of the game.

Cody Glass slid hard into the boards near the end of the first period. He returned for one shift in the second before leaving the game for the night.

A replay of the incident involving Cody Glass can be seen here:

After missing 13 games with an upper-body injury, MacEwen returned to play on Monday.

Glass missed seven games with an upper-body injury, returning six days ago and scoring in his first game back.

The full injury list heading into the Devils game last night was:

Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed)

Connor Brown (undisclosed)

Brett Pesce (upper body)

Evgenii Dadonov (hand)

Johnathan Kovacevic (knee)

Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed)

The team played most of the game without Cody Glass, who left after one shift in the second period, and Zack MacEwen, who was injured in the first period; yet, they still managed to pull off a win.

No update on either Cody Glass or Zack MacEwen post game. #NJDevils will be off tomorrow and return to practice on Friday.

After the game, the Devils had no update on either player. Coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with the media about the win.

“I loved how our guys stayed with it,” Keefe said to NHL.com. “Even though we were down most of the game, I loved a lot about our game today. In lots of ways, I thought it was the best game we’ve played all season in terms of controlling the play. Up until a couple in the third period, I don’t know that we gave up a real clean scoring chance against, and obviously generated plenty of our own. To get the two points feels good, and the guys get rewarded for that. I thought we played really, really well today. It was a really nice recipe that’s going to give us a chance to win most nights.”​

Updates on both players are expected in the coming days.

The Devils now prepare for Saturday’s game against the Capitals.

