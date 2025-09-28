Which Devils PTOs Have a Real Shot at Making the Roster?

The New Jersey Devils invited four players to training camp on Professional Tryout Contracts (PTOs) for the 2025–26 season.

The group includes goaltenders Georgi Romanov and Adam Scheel, along with forwards Luke Glendening and Kevin Rooney.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News about the value of having additional players in camp:

“I think they have shown well,” Keefe said. “They’ve both shown what we expected in terms of what they can provide. We’re going to continue to put them in different positions, see how they fit, and use them in different situations with different lineups and linemates.

We want to see them in games where they don’t have a lot of support from our top guys, so they take on more of the heavy lifting and matchups. Then, in a game like we played the other day, with a lot of our top guys, it’s more like the role they’d actually have in a regular game. That’s what I’ll keep trying to do as camp goes on—the games are coming quickly now, and we want to keep putting them in different spots to see how they fit.”

Can any of these players crack the roster?

There’s a chance, particularly among the forwards. Luke Glendening appears to have the best shot, given the Devils’ need for depth at center and his strength in the faceoff circle. A reliable right-handed faceoff option is something New Jersey could use. While his offensive production has been limited in recent years, his faceoff success could help him earn a spot.

Kevin Rooney, meanwhile, is a solid player but doesn’t offer much that the Devils don’t already have. His chances seem slimmer compared to Glendening, although there is still a chance he does make the roster.

On the goaltending side, the Devils are essentially set with Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen expected to handle the bulk of starts this season. With Nico Daws penciled in as the reliable third option at Utica (AHL), it’s unlikely that Romanov or Scheel will find a spot. In fact, Scheel didn’t even report to camp, having signed in the KHL instead.

Final thoughts

While it’s possible one of these PTOs could parlay camp into a contract, competition is tough. The Devils’ roster is largely locked in, and any additions will depend on how the PTO players separate themselves before final cuts.