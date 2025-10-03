With Luke Signed, Could the Devils Become Home to All Three Hughes Brothers?

Luke Hughes has signed a seven-year, $63 million contract extension with the New Jersey Devils, securing his place with the team through the 2032 season. The deal was finalized on October 1, 2025, following lengthy negotiations between the two sides.

Selected fourth overall by the Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft, Hughes has tallied 93 points (17 goals, 76 assists) in 155 regular-season games, along with two assists in four playoff appearances.

The extension keeps Luke in New Jersey alongside his brother, Jack Hughes, who is signed through 2030 on an eight-year, $64 million contract. After the deal was announced, Jack spoke about the excitement surrounding his younger brother’s future.

“It was a mutual fit, and he’s really excited to be a part of this group for a long time,” Jack Hughes said. “I think he’s really excited with the deal he got and most excited about joining the boys, being a part of the group and getting ready for the season.”

With this contract, Luke becomes the highest-paid Hughes brother in the NHL. Their oldest brother, Quinn Hughes, is currently in the fifth season of his six-year, $47.1 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks, which runs through 2027. The 2024 Norris Trophy winner has previously expressed interest in playing with his brothers one day.

When Quinn’s deal expires, Jack will still have three seasons left in New Jersey while Luke will have five, leaving open the possibility of a future Hughes trio with the Devils.

Luke, meanwhile, is focused on the present. He is expected to be ready for the Devils’ season opener on October 9, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

“I love New Jersey; my brother loves New Jersey,” Luke Hughes said. “It’s a second home, and we love what the organization is doing and where we’re going. Hopefully I play here the rest of my career. It’s a great place to play. I love the fans and have a great relationship with [general manager Tom Fitzgerald].”