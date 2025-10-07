After 'Tremendous Camp' Devils' Prospect Expected To Take On Big Role With Comets

After a strong training camp and preseason with the New Jersey Devils, rookie defenseman Ethan Edwards was assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) to begin the 2025-26 season with the Utica Comets.

The 23-year-old made his AHL debut last season, playing in the Comets' final 10 games. Before his re-assignment to Utica on Oct. 5, Edwards left a positive impact in New Jersey after what Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon called a tremendous training camp.

"I would describe him as an elite, powerful skater, even at the NHL level," MacKinnon said. "He is not necessarily an offensive defenseman as an NHL prospect; he is a highly competitive, mobile, two-way defenseman who can end plays, but also mobilize the puck."

With his college degree in sports management from the University of Michigan in hand, Edwards will now focus on developing his game and transitioning into a full-time NHLer.

"I want to be in the (NHL) and will do whatever it takes," he told The Hockey News during camp. "I feel like my game can adapt to any role, and they can put me in any situation. I am just trying to do my best to stick around."

When the Comets open their regular season on Friday, against the Cleveland Monsters at Adirondack Bank Center, expect Edwards to take on an elevated role on the blue line.

"What we want to see from him is going to Utica and giving us what we call monster minutes," MacKinnon said. "20-plus minutes a night at even strength, penalty kill, and defensive zone starts. He probably will get some power-play time, but not necessarily power-play one.

"It is more about the minutes he is going to play as a rookie in the American Hockey League," he continued. "It is going to be a tremendous opportunity to show and say, 'Hey, I can handle this load and excel in this role.'"

During the preseason, fans saw glimpses of Edwards on the penalty kill. The 23-year-old was credited with more than 12 blocked shots and was not afraid to throw his body around with seven hits over his first two appearances.

"It is something I have always taken pride in," he said of the penalty kill. "You know, it is adapting to a role here, and maybe it is not going to be running the first power play. It is taking control of what I can and doing my best in that role."

Edwards will make up the Comets' blue line along with Calen Addison, Colton White, Austin Strand, Topias Vilen, and Dmitri Osipov.

Throughout the season, all eyes will be on Edwards as he seeks to make his mark, despite not knowing, at this moment, what that may entail.

"I think my game can adapt to any role, so looking forward to seeing what that role is."

