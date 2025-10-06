Lachance Takes Hämeenaho Under Wing As They Start Season With Devils

Shane Lachance and Lenni Hämeenaho have been almost inseparable since the New Jersey Devils participated in the 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York, in early September.

For the first couple of games of the Challenge, they were on the top line together, centered by Matyas Melovsky. Suffering respective injuries by the conclusion of the tournament, the two began rehabbing and remained on the same schedule.

"For me, one of the disappointments at Camp is that those guys haven't been available," Head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I was really excited to watch those guys compete (based on) everything you hear about them and everything that I saw myself in Buffalo."

The duo eventually made their preseason debut on that same line with Melovsky on Sept. 28 against the New York Rangers. In a small sample size, they have shown chemistry on the ice with Lachance picking up the primary assist on Hämeenaho's lone goal of the preseason.

"It was nice to get them in a game and get them comfortable that way," Keefe continued. "I am going to be watching them very closely throughout the rest of this week. You talk about someone like Luke Hughes missing camp, it is similar to those guys. They are young guys, their first camp, and they miss the first chunk of time, even though they are in the meetings and such. They are trying to adjust to different things, adjusting to pace, system, strength, speed, and all these kinds of things. You are hoping they can get up to speed quickly.

"They are real good prospects that, quite frankly, I don't know that we had this time last year."

On Monday evening, it was announced that both forwards earned a spot on the Devils' roster to begin the 2025-26 season.

The youngsters were on the ice Monday afternoon for practice with the team, and naturally, sit next to each other in the locker room.

"I think it is obviously tough coming over to the States, "Lachance said of Hämeenaho. "I think anytime you can help someone, especially someone of the same age, I think it is important."

The former Boston University Terrier has taken the 20-year-old under his wing, and it goes beyond chauffeur duties.

"We have been pretty much together since I came here, "Hämeenaho told The Hockey News."He has been driving me to the rink, and sometimes has coffee ready for me in the morning.

"I don't know what he takes (for his coffee order), but he asked me what I want to take," he continued. "That is really nice."

With Hämeenaho's cappuccino in hand, the two drive into Newark, either talking about hockey or listening to country music, Lachance's preferred choice. Hämeenaho did not really listen to that genre when he lived in Finland, but insisted that he now likes it.

"He seems to enjoy the country music," Lachance said. "He hasn't said anything about it yet. If he says something, maybe I will give him something (else), but not yet."

Their off-ice friendship has translated on the ice, as Hämeenaho explained why Lachance complements his game so well.

"He makes space for his linemates," he said. "Obviously, he is really good in front of the net. He is a big body, so he is good at forechecking. I think he is good at scoring goals and making plays. He has many of the tools to be a good player."

For Lachance, he prides himself on being able to play with linemates who have a variety of skill sets.

"That is one thing that in my years at college, I played with a lot of different players, and I think I can play with anybody," Lachance said. "That's one thing that I pride myself on, and I think that benefits me. Being able to adapt to different players you are playing with is a really important part of playing at a high level. I think just keep learning how to do that is the biggest thing for me."

We will see how the Devils' coaching staff utilizes the two rookies as the season gets underway on Thursday, but for now, the two will continue to strengthen their friendship off the ice and develop chemistry on it.

