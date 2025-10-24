EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Bordeleau Reflects On Trade To Devils & Reuniting With Michigan Teammates

As the temperature drops and an autumn color palette of leaves blankets the ground, Thomas Bordeleau's days have become regimented in upstate New York with hockey at the top of mind.

With an understanding of the, at times, grueling travel and schedule of the American Hockey League, Bordeleau appreciates the low-key routine of a practice day. He wakes up around 7:00 a.m. and, with his highly caffeinated Argentinian tea in his cup holder and Mac Miller or Juice WRLD coming through the speakers, heads to the arena.

It is at the rink where he will enjoy his first cup of coffee.

Starting the season with the Utica Comets, the 23-year-old experienced his first New Jersey Devils training camp after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks.

"It was very different coming to a team that competes to not only to be in the playoffs, but to win the Stanley Cup," he told The Hockey News in an exclusive interview. "A lot of great veterans, a lot of depth. It felt like, right at the start of training camp, that the season kind of started already in a way with how the practices were, the systems, and everything. It really was straight to business, and a focus on how we are going to win games this year. I thought that was awesome."

After a strong 2023-24 campaign with the Sharks, Bordeleau suffered an injury in training camp the following season. When he returned from his ailment, he never got the opportunity he was looking for.

"I thought I was going to get a chance coming back from my injury, but I never really got it," he said. "There was obviously a bit of frustration on my side."

He began exploring options to determine what would be best for his development and career. Eventually, he requested a trade from the Sharks organization.

"I was loving it there," Bordeleau shared. "Obviously, that is the place that drafted me. So many good relationships there. I definitely enjoyed my time in San Jose, but it was time for a fresh start for me."

Hoping he would be moved at the trade deadline, the young forward had to wait until the summer to join the Devils organization, where he reunited with his former University of Michigan teammates, Ethan Edwards and Luke Hughes.

While Hughes is manning the blue line in New Jersey, alongside Brett Pesce, Edwards is with Bordeleau, playing for the Comets.

"Having (Edwards) here with me in Utica, it just feels a lot more familiar," he said. "It was special at Michigan, just how tight we were and our group of guys. I think that having just one of these guys makes it feel a bit more like home."

Through three games with the Comets, Bordeleau has one goal against the Rochester Americans. The Hockey News asked what a successful 60-minute game looks like for him.

"I have to be skating and be really fast out there," he explained. "I need to have the puck on my stick, make plays, and try to use my speed. I take pride in (playing strong) defensively and offensively. I know my job is more to bring offense, but I am also trying to break up a lot of plays and put pressure on the other team. Just make it uncomfortable, and play in their face."

Bordeleau finally has the fresh start that he was seeking, with enough acquaintances to quickly acclimate to his new team. In addition to Edwards, he has familiarity with Seamus Casey and is living with teammate Xavier Parent.

"The guys have been awesome so far," he said. " It has been really easy, to be honest. We have had a couple of team bonding activities, and a couple of nights that we were able to have dinner together. It has been fun."

Bordeleau's former team, the Sharks, will face the Devils Friday night at Prudential Center, while the Comets travel 55 miles west to play the Syracuse Crunch.

