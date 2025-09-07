Why Former Devil Chose The Dallas Stars In Free Agency

Nathan Bastian wanted to continue his tenure with the New Jersey Devils.



Unfortunately, for the 27-year-old, general manager Tom Fitzgerald decided to shake up his bottom-six and opt not to bring the depth winger back on a new contract.



Free agency began on July 1, and as days turned into weeks, Bastian remained an unsigned unrestricted free agent. It was not until August 9, that he agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars.



"Nathan will add forward depth and a physical presence to our lineup, both of which will be valuable to our organization," Stars General Manager Jim Nill said in the press release. "We’re looking forward to watching him take the next step of his career with the Stars and are excited to welcome him to Dallas."



During a recent interview with DLLS Stars, Bastian spoke about his decision to continue his professional career in the Lone Star State.

"I think a lot of things go into it that a lot of people, maybe on the outside, don't understand," he said. "For me, in my role, it is so valuable to me to play on a good team, and it is so exciting to be a part of a good team. I think that with the team success comes success further down the lineup and a little bit more appreciation for guys like me. Playing the playoffs is the most important thing. All the other stuff is just kind of gravy. [..] Dallas is a team that, for most players, just seems to check all the boxes. I would say it is the same thing for me."

Bastian revealed he is situated in Dallas and has already joined his new teammate, Wyatt Johnston, for dinner.

"The second I signed, I probably had 10 guys reach out to me," he continued. "I had a dinner with Wyatt last weekend. I say the same thing to everyone, even if you are not familiar (with the group), it is going to be three days in, and it is going to feel like you have 23 new best buddies."

Dallas and the Stars return to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Dec. 3.

