After Injuring Islanders’ Alexander Romanov, Mikko Rantanen Faces More Scrutiny For Dangerous Plays

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen may not be considered a dirty player. But his actions this past week have certainly changed the narrative surrounding him.

On Tuesday, with 27.3 seconds to play in regulation, Rantanen extended his arms, sending New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov hard into the boards.

Romanov had to be helped off the ice with an upper-body injury -- he's going to miss significant time if not the whole season -- while Rantanen received a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

However, the NHL's Department of Player Safety deemed that Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield played a part in Rantanen falling in the first place, leading to no fine or suspension.

On Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators, Rantanen went hard through the crease and made contact with goaltender Linus Ullmark's blocker, grabbing the goaltender's arm before falling to the ice.

The league reviewed the play and found it to be embellishment, leading to a $2,000 fine. Rantanen had been previously flagged for another diving incident from a game against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 16.

But wait, there's more.

On Saturday night against the Calgary Flames, Rantanen was ejected for the second time in three games after he drilled Long Island native Matt Coronato from behind. It was a bloody scene.

Rantanen cannot get out of his own way. We'll see what punishment player safety hands out.