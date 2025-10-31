BREAKING: Islanders Recall Calum Ritchie; Set To Make Islanders Debut vs. Capitals

The New York Islanders have recalled top prospect Calum Ritchie, who will make his Islanders' debut Friday against the Washington Capitals.

Ritchie, 20, was expected to join the team before a pivotal game in the wake of the organization's decision to healthy scratch Mathew Barzal for arriving late to the rink on Thursday morning.

However, because of inclement weather, Ritchie was unable to get to Carolina.

Keep in mind that the Islanders never made any official roster announcement on Ritchie being recalled Thursday.

Marshall Warren has been sent down to make room for this transaction.

Ritchie, the Islanders' top prospect in Bridgeport, has battled a couple of early-season injuries but has three points in his three AHL games. Ritchie looked every bit of an NHLer throughout training camp, but ultimately, the team decided he could use a little more seasoning in Bridgeport to begin the year.

We'll see where he plays in the linuep as the Islanders can try him in the top six, moving Barzal back to wing, or let him get settled in a bottom-six role to start.

The Islanders acquired Ritchie, a 2024 first-round draft choice, after trading Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche for Ritchie and a 2026 first-round draft choice.