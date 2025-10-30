Calum Ritchie Doesn't Miss A Beat In Return To Bridgeport Lineup

New York Islanders' top forward prospect Calum Ritchie returned to the Bridgeport Islanders' lineup on Wednesday night against the Hershey Bears after missing the last three games due to a lower-body injury.

After recording a point in his first two AHL games prior to getting banged up, the 21-year-old extended his point streak early, earning a primary assist on Cam Berg's opening tally at 18:06 of the first period:

Ritchie's assist was a thing of beauty as he's shown early on, including in Islanders' training camp and preseason, that his IQ and ability to create time and space for his linemates is his best skillset.

While he didn't record another point in a 3-1 loss, he made another heads-up play in transition, one that shows everyone why the narrative that just moving Ritchie to the wing is the wrong one.

It's just three games but Ritchie is standing out above the rest which is what the organization hoped to see. Acquired in the Brock Nelson deal with the Colorado Avalanche, Ritchie is just waiting in the wings for an opportunity at the NHL level.

With the way the Islanders have played — consistently inconsistent— it's possible we see Ritchie sooner rather than later—as long as the Islanders can make room for him.