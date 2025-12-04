Brock Nelson Back On Long Island -- What He's Done Since Leaving

Colorado Avalanche forward Brock Nelson faces his former team, the New York Islanders, on Long Island for the first time on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old turned down a long-term extension with the Islanders, leading to a trade-deadline eve blockbuster deal back on March 6.

Nelson and prospect William Dufour were dealt to Colorado for prospect Calum Ritchie, their 2025 first-round pick, a 2028 conditional third-round pick, and defenseman Oliver Kylington -- he was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations shortly after.

The Islanders own the Avalanche's 2026 first-round pick.

The Avalanche didn't win the 2025 Stanley Cup, so the Islanders don't get the conditional 2028 third-round pick.

What's gone on with Nelson since the trade?

In the final 19 regular-season games of the 2024-25 season, Nelson recorded 13 points, with six goals and seven assists. In seven playoff games, Nelson recorded four assists as the Avalanche fell to the Dallas Stars in the first round.

One of his assists was a special one, setting up his new captain, Gabriel Landeskog, for his first goal since June 20, 2022, as he had been recovering from a knee injury, which required a cartilage transplant.

On June 4, Nelson and the Avalanche came to terms on a three-year extension worth $7.5 million, with industry sources sharing that the AAV was actually less than what the Islanders had offered.

In 26 games this season, playing alongside Landeskog and Ross Colton, Nelson has 17 points with nine goals and eight assists. He's on pace for 28 goals.

Nelson did face the Islanders on Nov. 16, scoring the fourth goal in a 4-1 win.

In 12 seasons with the Islanders, Nelson played in 901 regular-season games, the fifth-most in franchise history, recording 574 points, which ranks eighth most. Hs 295 goals rank fifth.

He was drafted 30th overall back in 2010.