EXCLUSIVE: How Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri Ended Up In Pittsburgh’s Jock Tax Lawsuit – The Funny Story

NEW YORK, NY -- Ahead of the New York Islanders' Thursday night preseason game against their cross-town rival, the New York Rangers, news broke that the NHLPA won their lawsuit against the city of Pittsburgh over the unconstitutional "jock tax."

Pittsburgh had been taxing visiting players 3% of their day’s earnings for every road game played in Pittsburgh.

The court found the tax unconstitutionally discriminates against nonresidents, violating the Uniformity Clause of the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Forward Kyle Palmieri was named in the lawsuit as an appelee.

Islanders Kyle Palmieri, NHLPA Take Down Pittsburgh’s Jock Tax

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled the PA Usage Fee, essentially a 'jock tax' in Pittsburgh, is unconstitutional, per insider Frank Seravalli.

Following the preseason game, The Hockey News asked the Islanders forward about the lawsuit and how he got involved, and he shared a hilarious story.

“So I was our PA rep in Jersey for a little bit with Corey Schneider. And my agent is, like, a big tax guy. So they needed people," Palmieri told The Hockey News. "I mean, the MLB was involved, the NFL. They wanted guys who played in Pittsburgh, who didn't live in the city, and then guys like, who go there, like in their division, right? And so my agent does a lot of tax stuff, so he was like, 'Do you care?' And it's funny, because I haven't done anything other than just sign a statement or whatever.

"The lawsuit was probably in 2016 or 2017. Something happened three years ago, and then there was an appeal, but like, you don't hear anything about it, don't do anything, and then all of a sudden, like, an article will come out, right? And like, yeah, no, I'm not involved. I don't have to go to court for it. They just needed a name as a plaintiff representing a visiting team in the NHLPA, so I didn’t care a lot, but it's funny. It always comes across, and my teammates caught wind of it. I'm out of touch with it. I signed a statement to basically just try to get rid of the tax.”

A simple signature from Palmieri played a part in a major win for athletes.

