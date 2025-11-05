Former Bridgeport Islanders Forward Chris Bourque To Be Inducted Into AHL Hall of Fame

Former Bridgeport Islanders forward Chris Borque is headed into the AHL Hall of Fame as part of the induction class of 2026.

Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young are the other three.

Borque, in his final AHL season with the then-called Sound Tigers, recorded 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 72 games. He is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Borque.

Drafted in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, Bourque recorded 251 goals and 495 assists for 746 points in 794 AHL games. He did get NHL time, playing 51 total games in the show (13 with WSH, 20 with PIT, 18 with BOS), where he recorded eight points (two goals, six assists).

The induction is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford, Illinois.