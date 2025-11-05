    • Powered by Roundtable

    Former Bridgeport Islanders Forward Chris Bourque To Be Inducted Into AHL Hall of Fame

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 5, 2025, 22:53
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner

    Former Bridgeport Islanders Forward Chris Bourque To Be Inducted Into AHL Hall of Fame

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 5, 2025, 22:53
    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 5, 2025, 22:53
    Updated at: Nov 5, 2025, 22:53

    A scoring machine and son of a legend, Bourque’s prolific AHL career earns him a deserved spot in the Hall of Fame.

    Former Bridgeport Islanders forward Chris Borque is headed into the AHL Hall of Fame as part of the induction class of 2026. 

    Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young are the other three. 

    Borque, in his final AHL season with the then-called Sound Tigers, recorded 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 72 games. He is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Borque. 

    Drafted in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, Bourque recorded 251 goals and 495 assists for 746 points in 794 AHL games. He did get NHL time, playing 51 total games in the show (13 with WSH, 20 with PIT, 18 with BOS), where he recorded eight points (two goals, six assists). 

     The induction is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford, Illinois. 