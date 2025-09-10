From Barber Chair To NHL Ice: Marc Gatcomb’s Pit Stop Before NHL Debut

On Wednesday morning, New York Islanders forward Marc Gatcomb joined Jonny Lazarus and Colby Cohen on Morning Cuppa Hockey.

Gatcomb, 26, just completed his rookie season, recording eight goals with one assist for nine points through 39 games. The undrafted free agent signed a one-year extension worth $900,000 and, alongside No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, at the 2025 NHLPA Upper Deck Rookie Showcase back in August.

Islanders Sign Forward Marc Gatcomb To One-Year Deal; Avoid Salary Arbitration

The New York Islanders and restricted free agent forward Marc Gatcomb have come to terms on a one-year deal worth $900,000.

The undrafted forward out of the University of Connecticut shared some awesome stories, but one of the funnier ones was about when he made his NHL debut back on Jan. 14 against the Ottawa Senators at UBS Arena.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau was battling an illness, so after skating in Bridgeport in the morning, he had to hop in the car and head right to the Belmont.

But, he had to make a quick stop first at the barber shop:

With Darche now at the helm, the Islanders no longer have their hair and beard policies, so this shouldn't happen to another rookie unless they just want to look their best before their NHL debut.

Check out our Morning Cuppa Hockey, Monday through Thursday, from 9-10 am, on YouTube.

Morning Cuppa Hockey

Jonny Lazarus and Colby Cohen know their hockey, but they don't always agree on it. Having played at multiple levels throughout their careers, they have expe...