Hogberg & Highmore Clear Waivers; Rocky Thompson, Bridgeport Islanders Win First Preseason Game

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg and forward Matthew Highmore have cleared NHL waivers and will report to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Both will help Bridgeport, for sure.

While those two made their journey across the sound, head coach Rocky Thompson got behind the bench for his first preseason game since the Islanders hired him to take over AHL coaching duties after clearing house.

Bridgeport came away with a 6-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers' AHL affilaite. This game was not available on video.

After allowing the opening goal just 8:09 into the first period, forward Eetu Liukas tied the score at 12:27, with Cam Thiesing recording the primary assist on what was a shorthanded goal.

Hartford found themselves ahead 2-1 at 15:09 of the opening period to head into the first intermission up by one.

Then, it was all Bridgeport, scoring four unanswered goals. Defenseman Calle Odelius scored at 2:09 of the second, with Hunter Drew and Matthew Maggio recording the assists. A few minutes later, at 5:41 of the second, Joey Larson scored with Maggio snagging his second assist of the day. Cole McWard regarded the secondary assist.

Then it was Adam Beckman times two, scoring at 10:33 and 19:13 of the second, the latter of the two a shorthanded marker, Bridgeport's second of the game.

Beckman is not eligibl to play in Bridgeport's first three games due to a suspension that carries over from last season.

The first was assisted by Sean Day with the second goal coming off a play from Alex Jefferies.

Hartford made it 5-3 at 15:38 of the third courtesy of Shane Ott but Cam Berg answered with an empty-net tally at 19:29 of the third, with McWard earning his second assist of the night.

Parker Gahagen got the start in goal, turning aside 17 of the 20 shots he faced.

After being outshot 11-5 in the first period, the Islanders outshot them 10-3 in the second and 12-6 in the third to win the shooting battle 28-20.

Thompson said during his introductory press conference that Bridgeport would no longer be punching bags after a miserable 2024-25 season that saw them win a historic-worst four home games.

While preseason games don't matter in the standings, seeing Bridgeport's offense come alive while keeping pucks out of their own net is a sure positive.

Bridgeport's next presesaon game is Friday at 6 PM ET vs. the Hartford Wolfpack, the New York Rangers AHL affiliate.

