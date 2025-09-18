How Mathew Barzal Fared On Day One Of Islanders Training Camp Following Injury

EAST MEADOW, NY -- One of the biggest questions surrounding the New York Islanders entering training camp was how Mathew Barzal would look out of the gate.

The 28-year-old was limited to just 30 games in 2024-25 due to two separate long-term injuries, the latter a knee injury off a blocked shot, which required a minor procedure, ending his season in early February.

Barzal has been honest about his feelings, telling us at the organization's charity golf outing that he's 100 percent healthy and has overcome the mental hurdle and injury that created it.

Despite Barzal's words, his play on the ice on day one would be telling as to just how effective he can be when the puck drops on Oct. 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins to start the regular season.

Day one of training camp is a day for everyone to get their legs under them, and Barzal looked like himself out there, which is a very positive sign.

"[He looked] outstanding," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "I think we were all curious to see how well he would skate in this. I'm very happy. I'm very impressed with the way he was moving on the ice. He’s playing middle with Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri. They played together before, so it seems to me they were really connected as well.”

Barzal is moving back to the center this season to help fill the hole that Brock Nelson left behind. While that will be different, having played on Bo Horvat's wing since the Islanders acquired the former Vancouver captain ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, Barzal's transition game, especially coming up the center of the ice, is elite.

Having him back healthy and ready to go is critical to the Islanders getting back into the postseason after coming up nine points short of the second wild-card spot last season.

"He looks good," veteran defenseman Ryan Pulock said. "He obviously missed a lot of time last year, but I think -- I skated with him maybe his second skating in the summer after coming back from injury -- he looked like he didn't miss any time at all. So thought again today, he looks good. He's skating, he's moving, he's turning. I think he'll have a big year for us."

