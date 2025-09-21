How To Watch Islanders First Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

On Sunday night, the New York Islanders battle the Philadelphia Flyers to kick off their preseason slate.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM ET at UBS Arena, where Matthew Schaefer is likely to make his preseason debut.

Here's how to watch:

As of now, we do not know who is calling the game, but with Brendan Burke not returning just yet, I wouldn't be surprised if it were Alan Fuehring, who does a fantastic job.

The Islanders will hold a morning skate and that's when we'll find out the game roster.

Islanders Tony DeAngelo Raves About Matthew Schaefer's Power Play Ability

EAST MEADOW, NY -- No. 1 overall pick New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer took shifts quarterbacking the second power-play unit at training camp on Saturday.

Stay tuned...

Stay updated with the most interesting Islanders stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.