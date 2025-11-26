Injury Update: Islanders Expect To Have Jean-Gabriel Pageau Back Before Christmas

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders will not be without centerman Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body, week-to-week) for long, per general manager Mathieu Darche.

“Pageau, we expect him to play before Christmas,' Darche said on Wednesday morning. "When we say week to week, it's because it’s longer than day to day, but it’s not month to month either. So we’ll see how he progresses, but I would suspect two to three weeks at the most, if not sooner. So there’s nothing concerning on that… that aspect, there’s no surgery needed. There’s no anything. It’s just healing and all injuries.”

Pageau is beleived to have sustained his injury in the final seconds of their 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues last Saturday.

Rookie Calum Ritchie is currently playing in his spot on the third line, alongside Maxim Shabanov and Simon Holmstrom.

The 33-year-old, who is in the final season of a five-year deal worth $5 million annually, recorded 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games, winning 59.5 of his draws.