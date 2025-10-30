Islanders Activate Defenseman Alexander Romanov Off Injured Reserve Ahead Of Game vs. Hurricanes

The New York Islanders have activated defenseman Alexander Romanov from Injured Reserve ahead of their Thursday night game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Romanov had missed the last five games with a lower-body injury, later playing in their 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 16. He was placed on IR on Oct. 17 and was eligible to be activated as of this past Saturday.

Adam Boqvist played twice in his absence, with Long Island native Marshall Warren playing the last two.

Marshall Warren recorded two assists in his NHL debut, playing for his hometown New York Islanders.

Warren recorded two assists and two hits in an average of 12:08 minutes per game.

Despite the Islanders having the roster spot to activate Warren, they have returned him to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, so they could recall a forward with Mathew Barzal serving as a healthy scratch for being late to the rink on Thursday morning.

Romanov, who is in the first season of an eight-year, $6.25 million-per-year deal, has no points yet this season, with 12 blocks and 15 hits in 18:12 minutes per game.

The Islanders battle the Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+/Hulu.