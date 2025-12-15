Islanders' Bo Horvat Very Much Still A Possibility For Team Canada

New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat is still very much a possibility to make Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Yes, Horvat is currently out injured with a lower-body injury, but remains day-to-day with a timetable of around 1–3 weeks. Sure, there’s a situation in which the Islanders allow their top goal-scorer to take more time as a precaution, but at this moment in time, he should be back sooner rather than later, well before Feb. 2, the start of the Olympics.

Given the star-studded projected lineup for Team Canada, Horvat’s role, if he makes it, will likely be as a fourth-line forward. The good news is that it’s a role that the 30-year-old can shine in.

While Horvat sits third in goals among Canadians with 19 — Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has 26, while Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie has 22 — he’s won 57.8% of his face-offs and has been a dominant force on the Islanders’ penalty kill, which sits fifth-best in the NHL at 84%.

His 6-foot-1, 225-pound frame allows him to bring a physical presence in all three zones.

Now, who is Horvat fighting with for a spot?

It looks like two of Horvat, Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, and Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki will make the team, with one of the three serving as Canada’s fifth centerman.

Here are the stat lines for each:

Horvat: 32 GP, 19 G, 12 A, 31 P, 5 PPG, 111 SOG, 20:27 ATOI, 57.8 FO%, 14 B, 19 H

Scheifele: 31 GP, 16 G, 24 A, 40 P, 3 PPG, 67 SOG, 20:15 ATOI, 48.0 FO%, 12 B, 9 H

Suzuki: 32 GP, 9 G, 28 A, 37 P, 6 PPG, 68 SOG, 20:44 ATOI, 49.5 FO%, 28 B, 25 H

Who would you choose for the potential final two spots?

Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche stated that he will not allow someone to go play for their country.

Now, for some Islanders fans, they would rather not see Horvat play in the Olympics. Aside from his current injury, the Islanders could ill-afford to see Horvat go to Italy, given the risk of another injury affecting his availability for the second half of the NHL season.

However, if you put yourselves in Horvat's shoes -- skates rather -- at age 30, this is likely Horvat's last chance to represent his country and honor that shouldn't be denied if offered.

Men's Hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics begins Feb. 11.