Islanders’ Cal Ritchie Out 1-2 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury

The New York Islanders announced forward Cal Ritchie is out 1-2 weeks with a lower-body injury sustained during the team’s 4-3 win Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ritchie, who was the main return in the Brock Nelson trade package at the 2025 deadline, entered training camp with a chance to make New York’s NHL roster.

In four preseason games, he impressed, recording two points (one goal, one assist) across 61 total minutes.

He consistently made an impact on both sides of the ice, recording nine shots, two hits, and two blocked shots. New York also outscored opponents 4-3 with Ritchie on the ice.

Making the team was always going to be incredibly tough and there are certainly benefits to the 21-year-old going to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League where he'll play big minutes for Rocky Thompson.

However, we'll see the route the Islanders intend to go.

The Islanders open their season on Oct. 9, so he could be ready -- if he makes the team.

If sent to Bridgeport, Ritchie would have a few extra days to get healthy as Bridgeport’s season opens on Oct. 11.