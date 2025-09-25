Islanders Injury Udpates: Anthony Duclair Out With Upper-Body Injury, Daylan Kuefler Dealing With Swelling

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The plan was for New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair to skate in his first preseason game on Thursday night against the New York Rangers, his first game-like situation to test his groin.

However, that plan changed as the second-year Islanders forward, who missed 30 games in 2024-25 with a torn groin and eight following a leave of absence to end the season, is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Anthony Duclair was the New York Islander s' main addition in the 2024 offseason, but his first year on Long Island did not go as planned.

The Islanders said that the injury, in no, way, shape or form, is related to the groin tear.

"Right now, it's an upper-body injury, so hopefully he will be fine and ready to play at some time," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "I think it would be good for him to play some games, there's no doubt about it, but at the same time, I mean, he wants to be healthy, and we respect that."

Duclair has been skating alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom the entirety of training camp.

When it comes to forward Pierre Engvall, he remains out as he works his way back from offseason hip surgery. The original timeline given to us when the camp opened up was two to three weeks before he would be able to join the group.

We are a week into trianing camp, so Engvall is likely two weeks away from that occuring.

Islanders captain Anders Lee is dealing with an upper-body injury. He skated on his own Thursday morning.

We await a further update. The original timeline, 1-2 weeks, was a very precautionary timeline, per the organization.

Maxim Tsyplakov remains day-to-day (maintenance) and there is no timetable for when goaltender Semyon Varlamov (lower body) will be ready to rejoin the group.

Forward Daylan Kuefler, who sustained an upper-body injury in their 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, is still dealing with swelling. Another update will be provided once the swelling goes down.

