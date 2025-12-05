Islanders Injury Updates Ahead Of Back-To-Back In Florida

ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders are hitting the road for Dad's Weekend, as they head to the state of Florida for a back-to-back against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Here's the latest on the injuy front:

After taking warmups, forward Jonathan Drouin was a late scratch on Thursday night. The 30-year-old woke up feeling something in his lower back and ultimately couldn't go. He's day-to-day, but the positive news is that he is coming on the trip, and the injury appears to be minor. With the way Maxim Tsyplakov filled in for him on the Mathew Barzal line, there's no reason to rush Drouin if he can't go on Saturday or even Sunday.

Forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau will travel with the Islanders, but isn't likely to play. The 33-year-old sustained an upper-body injury in their 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22. Initially ruled week-to-week, general manager Mathieu Darche shared that the expectation was to have Pageau back before Christmas. He started skating on his own late last week and rejoined team practice on Tuesday, Dec. 2, wearing a non-contact jersey.

Pageau, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, has recorded six goals and six assists for 12 points in 22 games.

One injury update from Bridgeport: defenseman Isaiah George (upper body) has returned to practice and is considered day-to-day. The 21-year-old, who played 33 games for the Islanders in 2024-25, has not played since Nov. 14 against Wilkes-Barre Scranton. Defenseman Travis Mitchell has played the last four games for the Islanders, trying to navigate the absence of Alexander Romanov. Romanov is out for the season with a right shoulder injury that requires surgery.

George has one goal and three assists in 14 games with Bridgeport this season, owning a +3.

The Islanders did not hold a practice on Friday. They will hold a morning skate in Tampa on Saturday ahead of their 7 PM puck drop against the Lightning. They will not skate on Sunday morning with puck drop against the Panthers at 5 PM.