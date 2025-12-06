Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ahead Of Schedule, Could Return Against Panthers

TAMPA, FL -- New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body) could return to the lineup against the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening.

After skating with the Islanders in a non-contact jersey the last few days, Pageau was a full participant at Islanders' morning skate ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The initial timeline was a return date close to Christmas, but Pageau, who told us he usually returns sooner than the timeline, knows his body, and he seems to be right, yet again.

"We said week to week, but he's day to day. He's very close," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said. "There's still a chance for tomorrow, but we'll see."

The 33-year-old, who is in the final season of a five-year deal worth $5 million annually, recorded 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games, winning 59.5 percent of his draws. He's missed the last seven games and will miss his eighth on Saturday.

Forward Jonathan Drouin, who was supposed to take the trip after being a late scratch against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, did not join the group.

"He has a little tweak, lower body injury," Darche said. "He stayed back home just to get some treatment. But I don't expect him to be out too long, so hopefully it's just day-to-day. That's what we think it is. And again, it just happened. So we'll see when we get back. But I don't expect anything long-term."