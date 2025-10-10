Islanders Jonathan Drouin Suspended One Game For Cross-Checking Penguins Connor Dewar

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders forward Jonathan Drouin has received a one-game suspension from the NHL's Department of Player Safety after cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Connor Dewar on Thursday.

Drouin, 30, has never been suspended before, but he did receive a $5,000 fine for cross-checking Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin during the 2021-22 season, when he was a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

He will miss their home opener against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night and will be eligible to return on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Here's the league's reasoning for the one-game suspension:

The Islanders will skate on Saturday morning before the game, so we'll see who gets into the lineup. Marc Gatcomb is likely to draw in, as he and Kyle MacLean are the only two extra forwards on the roster.