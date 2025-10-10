    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders Jonathan Drouin To Have Over-The-Phone Hearing For Cross-Checking Penguins Connor Dewar

    Stefen Rosner
    Oct 10, 2025, 14:29
    Updated at: Oct 10, 2025, 14:31

    EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders forward Jonathan Drouin will have an over-the-phone hearing with NHL Player Safety after cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Connor Dewar on Thursday. 

    Drouin, 29, has never been suspended by NHL Player Safety in his career. The league has been cracking down on cross-checks, so the expectation is that, at a minimum, he'll be suspended one game and miss the home opener against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

    We'll see who draws in for the Islanders if that's the case. 