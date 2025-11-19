Islanders’ Likely Call-Up If Alexander Romanov Misses Time

On Tuesday night, defenseman Alexander Romanov appeared to sustain an upper-body injury after Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen pushed him from behind into the endwall behind the New York Islanders' net.

Romanov seemed to be in tremendous pain, eventually being helped off the ice by the team trainer, Damien Hess, and Kyle Palmieri.

Here's what head caach Patrick Roy said postgame about the hit and a player he once coached:

The Islanders, who improved to 5-1-0 on Tuesday night after holding on to beat the Stars 3-2, have one more game to go on this seven-game road trip. They battle the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at 7 PM ET.

With Adam Boqvist rostered, the Islanders do not HAVE to call anyone up from Bridgeport.

However, whether it's for Detroit or when the Islanders return to Long Island, expect a defenseman to be recalled from Bridgeport, and expect it to be Long Island native Marshall Warren.

Warren, who was the best defenseman in Bridgeport at the time of his first call-up to the big leagues, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 10 AHL games this season, with four assists in six games since returning from his NHL stint.

Fellow defense prospect Isaiah George, who played 33 games for the Islanders last season, has also been playing exceptional hockey, more so defensively, with four points (one goal, three assists) in 14 games.

Unfortunately for George, he sustained an upper-body injury this past Saturday and isn't expected to currently be available as an option.

Hopefully, Romanov's injury isn't as bad as it looked, and the Islanders can get him back sooner rather than later. But, if he does have to miss time, expect a combination of Adam Boqvist and a call-up, likely Warren, to help fill the hole.