Islanders Loan Defenseman Marshall Warren Back To Bridgeport

The New York Islanders loaned defenseman Marshall Warren back to the Bridgeport Islanders on Monday.

The 24-year-old defenseman, who played two games earlier in the season-- two assists in his NHL debut -- had sat out the last three games as the club's seventh defenseman.

Adam Boqvist, who had been serving that role, is back in the lineup with defenseman Alexander Romanov out five-to-six to six months as he'll need right shoulder surgery. He's played in each of the last five games, averaging 13:50 minutes, and seems to have won the job, for now.

Devastating blow for the Islanders: Romanov's season ends abruptly due to shoulder surgery after a controversial hit. Recovery targets next season.

With Warren back in Bridgeport, the Islanders are now accruing cap space. Warren's $825,000 cap hit forced the Islanders to dip into their LTIR pool.

After a Monday off day following a 1-0 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken, the Islanders will return to the practice ice on Tuesday in preparation for their Wednesday night showdown against the Boston Bruins.