Islanders Mathew Barzal Makes Bold Prediction About No. 1 Overall Pick Matthew Schaefer

EAST MEADOW, NY -- There's been tremendous hype around the New York Islanders' No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, and it's well deserved.

From the way he's carried himself off the ice to what he's displayed on the ice, there's no confusion as to why he heard his name called before everyone else out in Los Angeles in late June.

"Matty, what's up, you stud?" Islanders forward Mathew Barzal asked Schaefer on the phone right after he was drafted.

Mathew Barzal's First Comments To Islanders No. 1 Overall Pick Matthew Schaefer

On Wednesday night, the New York Islanders dropped episode one of "On The Island", their behind-the-scenes footage of the 2025 NHL Draft.

There's no question Barzal was hyped to have Schaefer with the organization, and now that he's been able to skate with him, No. 13 is still hyped to have Schaefer here.

"He looks great," Barzal said following day two of training camp. "He's obviously a great skater. It's crazy to think he's only 18 years old. I don't know what the plan is, but he's gonna be one of, if not the best defenseman in the league, I think, at some point, just based on his instincts right now. I mean, he's got it."

That's some praise from Barzal to Schaefer, but something that could certainly be the case down the line.

