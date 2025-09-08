Islanders Maxim Shabanov Has Arrived On Long Island From Russia

New York Islanders European free agent signing Maxim Shabanov is on Long Island, industry sources have told The Hockey News.

The Islanders signed Shabanov, 24, to a one-year entry-level deal worth $975,000. He signed with the Islanders, despite other teams offering him deals, because he believed in the opportunity that presented itself on Long Island.

In his final KHL season, the left-handed winger recorded 23 goals with 44 assists for 67 points with Traktor, with his assists and points new career highs.

He'll be fighting for a spot in the starting lineup, as he very well could be skating with Mathew Barzal this season, given his speed and creative style.