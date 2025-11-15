    • Powered by Roundtable

    Islanders' Metropolitan Division Rival New Jersey Devils Dealt Brutal Blow After Jack Hughes 'Freak' Injury

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 15, 2025, 18:26
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner

    Islanders' Metropolitan Division Rival New Jersey Devils Dealt Brutal Blow After Jack Hughes 'Freak' Injury

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 15, 2025, 18:26
    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 15, 2025, 18:26
    Updated at: Nov 15, 2025, 18:26

    Devils star Jack Hughes faces an eight-week absence after a freak injury, shaking up the Metropolitan Division race and boosting the Islanders' playoff hopes.

    While the vibes around the New York Islanders couldn't be higher, their Metropolitan Division foe, the New Jersey Devils, sustained a brutal blow. Superstar Jack Hughes, who cut his pinky on a glass while at a team dinner, per The Hockey News' Kristy Flattery, has undergone surgery and will miss the next eight weeks. 

    The Devils currently sit atop the Metro, but their division lead is slim. The Carolina Hurricanes are just one point back, while the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Islanders sit three points back. 

    The Islanders host the Devils on Dec. 23, with Hughes unlikely to be back by then. 