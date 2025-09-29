Islanders Preseason Lines vs. New York Rangers

ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders hit the ice on Monday for morning skate ahead of their second-to-last preseason game, as they host the cross-town rival New York Rangers.

Islanders captain Anders Lee, who did take part in Sunday's skate, was out of his red non-contact sweater but will not play.

David Rittich will start, which makes sense as the No. 1 netminder. Ilya Sorokin will get the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

By going that route, Sorokin will only have a week between starts, as opposed to 10 days, with the season opening on Oct. 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here's the lineup:

One thing to note here is that Calum Ritchie is centering the fourth line, moving Casey Cizikas to wing. Ritchie played all seven NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche on the wing, but Roy likes him down the middle.

