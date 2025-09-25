Islanders Preseason Linuep Vs. New York Rangers

EAST MEADOW, NY -- On Thursday night, the New York Islanders head to New York City to battle the New York Rangers for their third preseason game.
Calum Ritchie, who had a goal and an assist in their 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, will get a second chance to prove his worth as he battles it out for a roster spot.
The goaltenders will be David Rittich and Marcus Hogberg, with Rittich getting the first and second periods. Hogberg will come in for the third.
Here's the lines:
McWard will serve as the seventh defenseman. Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen will also make the trip.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM and can be watched on MSGSN and MSG. The game will be available on NHL Network for those out-of-towners.