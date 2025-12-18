Islanders Prospect Cole Eiserman Pushed For Team USA Spot As A Double Under-Ager

New York Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman (2024, No. 20) is set to represent the United States for the second consecutive year at the 2026 World Junior Championship later this month.

The Massachusetts native recorded seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games at the 2025 tournament, helping the United States capture a gold medal, and he showed no shortage of confidence throughout the run.

After giving the United States a 3–1 lead against Canada, Eiserman chirped Easton Cowan -- a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect -- by calling him a “cowboy” in what became a viral moment.

United States general manager for the World Juniors, John Vanbiesbrouck, just recently revealed, while talking to Jonny Lazarus on Daily Faceoff's Morning Cuppa Hockey, that Eiserman had fought hard to make the roster as a double under-ager despite ultimately not making the roster:

As one of the most experienced players on the United States' projected roster, Eiserman is expected to take on a prominent role in the team's top-six and power play.

The United States will open its tournament on Dec. 26 at Grand Casino Arena at 6 p.m. ET when they face Germany.