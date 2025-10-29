Islanders Prospect Cole Eiserman 'Will Be Back Sooner Than Later' After Sustaining Lower-Body Injury

The New York Islanders and their fans, along with the Boston University Terriers, breathed a huge sigh of relief on Wednesday afternoon.

Terriers Head Coach and former Islander Jay Pandolfo revealed that Cole Eiserman's injury turned out to be just a week-to-week situation as opposed to a major injury.

The Hockey News' Stefen Rosner added that the World Juniors event is not out of the question.

Eiserman suffered the injury after taking a big hit along the wall Saturday night against UConn.

Eiserman left the game and was later seen on crutches, with Pandolfo expressing concern about the forward postgame.

Eiserman, the Islanders' 2024 first-round draft pick, has been nothing short of a fireworks show throughout his collegiate career.

He led all freshman in goals last season with 25, helping to lead the Terriers all the way to the National Championship game, where they fell just short.

To start this season, Eiserman's only picked up steam, having scored six goals and eight points through his first seven games of the season.