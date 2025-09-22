Islanders Prospect Kashawn Aitcheson Avoids Major Injury After Hard Hit vs. Flyers

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders' 17th overall pick in this past draft, Kashawn Aitcheson, left Sunday's preseason game against the Flyers in the third period after being on the receiving end of a center-ice check by Noah Juulsen.

Here is the hit on Kashawn Aitcheson that knocked him out of the game

Aitcheson had to be helped off the ice by the trainers with 7:39 to go in the game and did not return.

Everyone feared the worst but Roy allowed the fan base to breath.

"He is fine. He's gonna be day to day, and it's a lower body injury. He'll be fine."

Even though the hit wasn't late, it looked like a knee-on-knee -- that's what head coach Patrick Roy thought -- so we'll see if anything comes of it from NHL Player Safety, but you shouldn't expect anything. The referees didn't call it a penalty on the play.

Reminder: Even if the referees don't call a penalty, the hit is still reviewable by NHL Player Safety.

Aitcheson has had a very strong training camp and played solid in his 18:03 minutes on Sunday night. He skated the puck up the ice often. He got shots through, recording four, and made some strong defensive plays.

Hopefully, Aitcheson feels good enough to go following a day off.

EAST MEADOW, NY -- During Day Two of During Day Two of New York Islanders Rookie Camp, it was hard not to notice No. 17 overall pick Kashawn Aitcheson. His cross-overs were sharp. His shot was on the money. And you could see his excitement once the physical drills were introduced.

Aitcheson will be returning to the OHL's Barrie Colts whenenver his time at training camp is complete.